Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

