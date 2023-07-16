Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases Shares of 1,529 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.