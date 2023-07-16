WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. WaveDancer has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 198.64% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

