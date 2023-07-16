West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

