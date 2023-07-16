Western Financial Corp CA Sells 2,899 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 119,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 105,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 124,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.05.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

