Westwood Management Corp IL Has $35.24 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,056 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.