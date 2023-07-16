Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Down 34.9% in June

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

