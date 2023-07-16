Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 664,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 103,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,715,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,046,771,000 after purchasing an additional 307,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

