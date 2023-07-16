Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.70. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
