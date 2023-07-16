Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Karalyn Smith Sells 1,533 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

