WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WCBR opened at $19.72 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.