Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

