Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

Xylem stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

