ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 217.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 260,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

