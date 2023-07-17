1,041 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $197.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

