11,093 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
DraftKings Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.55 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
