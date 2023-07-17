1,323 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $167.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

