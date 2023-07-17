14,198 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LendingClub by 5,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

