2,214 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Stock Up 2.4 %

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

