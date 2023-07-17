23,725 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,728,000 after acquiring an additional 326,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.27.

Aramark Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

