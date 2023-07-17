2,518 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.72 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

