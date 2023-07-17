26,243 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000. NVIDIA makes up 7.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $16,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

