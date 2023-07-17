4,638 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $66.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Further Reading

