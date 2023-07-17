5,033 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,033 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.66 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.