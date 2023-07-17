6,878 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 214,989 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Chemours by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chemours by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.