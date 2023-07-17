744 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $353.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $353.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.63. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.