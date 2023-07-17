Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 51,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

