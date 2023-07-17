Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,265 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $136.43 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

