Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,502,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

