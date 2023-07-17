Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,502,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,221,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 6,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

