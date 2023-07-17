Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

