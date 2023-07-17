Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

