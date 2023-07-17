Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.