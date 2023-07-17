Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 24.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 201,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 745,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.4% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.