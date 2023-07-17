American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

