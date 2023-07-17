American National Bank Has $6.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 51,259 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

