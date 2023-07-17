Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $78.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

