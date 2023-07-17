Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,111 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average is $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

