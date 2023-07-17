Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,443 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

