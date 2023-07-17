Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,532 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

