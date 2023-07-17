Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,299 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.