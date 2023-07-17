Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 426 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

