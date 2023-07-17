Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,988 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.