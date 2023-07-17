Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 504 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in HubSpot by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 35.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.81.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

HubSpot stock opened at $555.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $569.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,143,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

