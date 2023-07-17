Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 903 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $113.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

