Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

