Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.95 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.