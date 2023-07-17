Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $167.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

