Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,031 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $155.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

