Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,485 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,377,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,081,803. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Stock Down 2.9 %

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

